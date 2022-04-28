Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nemaura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

