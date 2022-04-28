Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RRSSF stock remained flat at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.99. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.35 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50.
About Neometals (Get Rating)
