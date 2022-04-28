Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

