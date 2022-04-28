Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $6,200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2,032.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.18. 246,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

