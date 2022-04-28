Nestree Hits Market Cap of $78.07 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and $930,768.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.98 or 0.99822745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00181793 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

