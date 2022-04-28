NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $28.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $21.57 on Monday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

