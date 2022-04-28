NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 428,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.