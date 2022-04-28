NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report $110.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.09 million to $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. NewAge has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 28.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

