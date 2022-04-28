Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in Newmont by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 3,913,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

