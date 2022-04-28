Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 80,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Nexi has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

