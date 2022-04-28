NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 2012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

