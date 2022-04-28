NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.22. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

