Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

