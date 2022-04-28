NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 71,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

