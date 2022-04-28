NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $10.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.37.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.43 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

