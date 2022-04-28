NFT Alley 1-Day Volume Reaches $113,090.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $18,314.96 and approximately $113,090.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

