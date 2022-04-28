NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NICE worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

