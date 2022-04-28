Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,252.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 31,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,940. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

