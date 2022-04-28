NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 4,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $576,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.