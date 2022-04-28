Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 113,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

