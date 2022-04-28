Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 28016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on NHK shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,241,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,247,382.12. Insiders acquired 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $190,720 in the last ninety days.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

