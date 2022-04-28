Nimiq Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $363,845.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Nimiq has a market cap of $23.57 million and $363,845.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,833,611,536 coins and its circulating supply is 9,266,611,536 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

