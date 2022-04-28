NiSource (NYSE:NI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

