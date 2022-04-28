Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.816-$5.816 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.58 billion.

Shares of NDEKY traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

