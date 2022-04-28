Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.17

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 14067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.