Nord Finance Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $1.22 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

