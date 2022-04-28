Norfolk Southern Co. (NSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on May 20th

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.30. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

