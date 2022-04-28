Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NTRSO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 46,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,339. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

