Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

