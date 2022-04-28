NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the March 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0528 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

