Norwood Financial Corp Invests $34,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
