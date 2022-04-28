Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $38,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $83.84. 1,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

RPM International Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.