Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.69. 45,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,223. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.