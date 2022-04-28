Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 614,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE CARR traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

