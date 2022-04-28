Norwood Financial Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 6,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.04. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

