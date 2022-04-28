Norwood Financial Corp Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 195,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

