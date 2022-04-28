Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Nova has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

