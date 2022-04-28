NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $465,844.15

NuShares (NSR) traded up 102.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $465,844.15 and $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 68.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015308 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

