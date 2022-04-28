Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.33. 294,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

