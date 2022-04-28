NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 7.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuZee by 2,422.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 588,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.