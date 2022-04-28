O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,637. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

