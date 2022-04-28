Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.