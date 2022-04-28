Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OII traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 82,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

