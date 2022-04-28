Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 6.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 9,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 865,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

