ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. ODP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ODP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ODP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ODP by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ODP by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

