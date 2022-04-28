Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 9.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPAD traded up 0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 5.08. 728,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.87. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

