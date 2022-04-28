Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 4.95 and last traded at 4.90. 27,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.87.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

