Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

ODFL traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.62. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

