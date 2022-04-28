Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.
ODFL traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.62. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.
ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.89.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
