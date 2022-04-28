Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052,800 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 4.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,908,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 308,128 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,230 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Infosys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,796,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 6,293,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,041,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

