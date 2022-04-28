OMG Network Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00010719 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $596.05 million and $71.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00229327 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

